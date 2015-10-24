First Thursday April: Cooper Dragonette, Willa Vennema, Jodi Edwards

Cooper Dragonette
Old Port Reflection
Oil on Panel
36 x 24 in (91.44 x 60.96 cm)
$5,200
Cooper Dragonette
Coming Shore
Oil on Panel
30 x 50 in (76.20 x 127 cm)
$6,800
Cooper Dragonette
Hobson's Wharf Reflections, 2020
Oil on Panel
36 x 24 in (91.44 x 60.96 cm)
$5,200
Cooper Dragonette
Year Rounder, 2020
Oil on Panel
24 x 24 in (60.96 x 60.96 cm)
$3,000
Willa Vennema
Movement
Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel
30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)
$3,600
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Big and Small
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Two Blues and a Purple
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Sun
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 x 1 in (15.24 x 15.24 x 2.54 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: The Earth and the Sun
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 in (12.70 x 12.70 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Circle with Spring Green
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Three Lines
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Handwork Series: Window
Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel
30 x 30 in (76.20 x 76.20 cm)
$3,800
Willa Vennema
Island and Ocean Series: Big Sky
Encaustic and Cold Wax Pigment on Panel
40 x 40 in (101.60 x 101.60 cm)
$5,750
Jodi Edwards
Keeping It Simple , 2020
Acrylic on Board
48 x 48 in (121.92 x 121.92 cm)
$5,200
Cooper Dragonette
Up a Block
Oil on Panel
18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)
$2,800
Cooper Dragonette
Boothbay Summer, 2020
Oil on Panel
30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)
$6,800
Cooper Dragonette
Island Farm, 2020
Oil on Panel
30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)
$6,800
Willa Vennema
Peace
Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel
30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)
$3,600
Willa Vennema
Sea and Sky #4 Diptych
Encaustic Medium and Pigments on Panel
36 x 96 in (91.44 x 243.84 cm)
$10,500
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Cosmos
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Orange Rectangle
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Meditation on Color: Orange with Semi Circle
Encaustic on Panel
8 x 8 x 2 in (20.32 x 20.32 x 5.08 cm)
$175
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Space
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Circles in Space
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Turquoise Oval
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Green Diamond
Encaustic and Oil on Panel
8 x 8 in (20.32 x 20.32 cm)
$175
Jodi Edwards
At some point I just stopped worrying about it
Acrylic on Panel
24 x 24 in (60.96 x 60.96 cm)
$1,800
Jodi Edwards
Waiting, 2020
Acrylic on Panel
36 x 36 in (91.44 x 91.44 cm)
$3,100
Cooper Dragonette
First Light
Oil on Panel
18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)
$2,800
Cooper Dragonette
Hard Aground, 2020
Oil on Panel
30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)
$6,800
Cooper Dragonette
March Sunset, 2020
Oil on Panel
24 x 36 in (60.96 x 91.44 cm)
$5,200
Willa Vennema
Neighbors
Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel
30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)
$3,600
Willa Vennema
Circle Friends
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
SOLD
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Squares and Rectangles
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Two Circles and an Oval
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: The Circle of Life
Encaustic on Panel
8 x 8 in (20.32 x 20.32 cm)
$175
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Circle Round
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Four Lines
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Handwork Series: Together
Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel
30 x 30 in (76.20 x 76.20 cm)
$3,800
Willa Vennema
Handwork Series: Calm
Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel
40 x 40 in (101.60 x 101.60 cm)
$5,750
Jodi Edwards
Easing Tension
Acrylic on Panel
32 x 32 in (81.28 x 81.28 cm)
$2,500
Cooper Dragonette
Clouds over Fisherman's Shacks
Oil on Panel
30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)
$6,800
Cooper Dragonette
Higgins at Sunset, 2020
Oil on Panel
30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)
$6,800
Cooper Dragonette
Marshall Point Porch, 2020
Oil on Panel
18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)
$2,800
Willa Vennema
Balance
Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel
30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)
$4,800
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Pink and Blue
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
Price on Request
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Red Square
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Circle Party
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Green Rectangle
Encaustic on Panel
5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Color Play
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Mini Meditation: Four Circles
Encaustic on Panel
6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)
$100
Willa Vennema
Handwork Series: Quiet
Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel
30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)
$3,600
Willa Vennema
Island and Ocean Series: Evening Glow
Encaustic and Cold Wax Pigment on Panel, Diptych
48 x 72 in (121.92 x 182.88 cm)
$10,500
Jodi Edwards
The Waiting Game
Acrylic on Panel
36 x 36 in (91.44 x 91.44 cm)
$3,100