First Thursday April: Cooper Dragonette, Willa Vennema, Jodi Edwards

Old Port Reflection

Cooper Dragonette

Old Port Reflection

Oil on Panel

36 x 24 in (91.44 x 60.96 cm)

$5,200

Coming Shore

Cooper Dragonette

Coming Shore

Oil on Panel

30 x 50 in (76.20 x 127 cm)

$6,800

Hobson's Wharf Reflections, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Hobson's Wharf Reflections, 2020

Oil on Panel

36 x 24 in (91.44 x 60.96 cm)

$5,200

Year Rounder, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Year Rounder, 2020

Oil on Panel

24 x 24 in (60.96 x 60.96 cm)

$3,000

Movement

Willa Vennema

Movement

Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel

30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)

$3,600

Mini Meditation: Big and Small

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Big and Small

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Two Blues and a Purple

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Two Blues and a Purple

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Sun

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Sun

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 x 1 in (15.24 x 15.24 x 2.54 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: The Earth and the Sun

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: The Earth and the Sun

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 in (12.70 x 12.70 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Circle with Spring Green

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Circle with Spring Green

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Three Lines

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Three Lines

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Handwork Series: Window

Willa Vennema

Handwork Series: Window

Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel

30 x 30 in (76.20 x 76.20 cm)

$3,800

Island and Ocean Series: Big Sky

Willa Vennema

Island and Ocean Series: Big Sky

Encaustic and Cold Wax Pigment on Panel

40 x 40 in (101.60 x 101.60 cm)

$5,750

Keeping It Simple , 2020

Jodi Edwards

Keeping It Simple , 2020

Acrylic on Board

48 x 48 in (121.92 x 121.92 cm)

$5,200

Up a Block

Cooper Dragonette

Up a Block

Oil on Panel

18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)

$2,800

Boothbay Summer, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Boothbay Summer, 2020

Oil on Panel

30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)

$6,800

Island Farm, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Island Farm, 2020

Oil on Panel

30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)

$6,800

Peace

Willa Vennema

Peace

Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel

30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)

$3,600

Sea and Sky #4 Diptych

Willa Vennema

Sea and Sky #4 Diptych

Encaustic Medium and Pigments on Panel

36 x 96 in (91.44 x 243.84 cm)

$10,500

Mini Meditation: Cosmos

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Cosmos

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Orange Rectangle

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Orange Rectangle

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Meditation on Color: Orange with Semi Circle

Willa Vennema

Meditation on Color: Orange with Semi Circle

Encaustic on Panel

8 x 8 x 2 in (20.32 x 20.32 x 5.08 cm)

$175

Mini Meditation: Space

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Space

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Circles in Space

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Circles in Space

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Turquoise Oval

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Turquoise Oval

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Green Diamond

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Green Diamond

Encaustic and Oil on Panel

8 x 8 in (20.32 x 20.32 cm)

$175

At some point I just stopped worrying about it

Jodi Edwards

At some point I just stopped worrying about it

Acrylic on Panel

24 x 24 in (60.96 x 60.96 cm)

$1,800

Waiting, 2020

Jodi Edwards

Waiting, 2020

Acrylic on Panel

36 x 36 in (91.44 x 91.44 cm)

$3,100

First Light

Cooper Dragonette

First Light

Oil on Panel

18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)

$2,800

Hard Aground, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Hard Aground, 2020

Oil on Panel

30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)

$6,800

March Sunset, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

March Sunset, 2020

Oil on Panel

24 x 36 in (60.96 x 91.44 cm)

$5,200

Neighbors

Willa Vennema

Neighbors

Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel

30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)

$3,600

Circle Friends

Willa Vennema

Circle Friends

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

SOLD

Mini Meditation: Squares and Rectangles

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Squares and Rectangles

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Two Circles and an Oval

Willa Vennema

Two Circles and an Oval

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: The Circle of Life

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: The Circle of Life

Encaustic on Panel

8 x 8 in (20.32 x 20.32 cm)

$175

Mini Meditation: Circle Round

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Circle Round

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Four Lines

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Four Lines

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Handwork Series: Together

Willa Vennema

Handwork Series: Together

Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel

30 x 30 in (76.20 x 76.20 cm)

$3,800

Handwork Series: Calm

Willa Vennema

Handwork Series: Calm

Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel

40 x 40 in (101.60 x 101.60 cm)

$5,750

Easing Tension

Jodi Edwards

Easing Tension

Acrylic on Panel

32 x 32 in (81.28 x 81.28 cm)

$2,500

Clouds over Fisherman's Shacks

Cooper Dragonette

Clouds over Fisherman's Shacks

Oil on Panel

30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)

$6,800

Higgins at Sunset, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Higgins at Sunset, 2020

Oil on Panel

30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)

$6,800

Marshall Point Porch, 2020

Cooper Dragonette

Marshall Point Porch, 2020

Oil on Panel

18 x 24 in (45.72 x 60.96 cm)

$2,800

Balance

Willa Vennema

Balance

Encaustic, Vintage Linens, Oil, and Pigment on Panel

30 x 40 in (76.20 x 101.60 cm)

$4,800

Mini Meditation: Pink and Blue

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Pink and Blue

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

Price on Request

Mini Meditation: Red Square

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Red Square

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Circle Party

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Circle Party

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Green Rectangle

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Green Rectangle

Encaustic on Panel

5 x 5 x 2 in (12.70 x 12.70 x 5.08 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Color Play

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Color Play

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Mini Meditation: Four Circles

Willa Vennema

Mini Meditation: Four Circles

Encaustic on Panel

6 x 6 in (15.24 x 15.24 cm)

$100

Handwork Series: Quiet

Willa Vennema

Handwork Series: Quiet

Encaustic and Vintage Linens on Panel

30 x 24 in (76.20 x 60.96 cm)

$3,600

Island and Ocean Series: Evening Glow

Willa Vennema

Island and Ocean Series: Evening Glow

Encaustic and Cold Wax Pigment on Panel, Diptych

48 x 72 in (121.92 x 182.88 cm)

$10,500

The Waiting Game

Jodi Edwards

The Waiting Game

Acrylic on Panel

36 x 36 in (91.44 x 91.44 cm)

$3,100

